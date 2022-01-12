Bonnaroo announces 2022 lineup after two-year hiatus

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Bonnaroo is sticking close to its roots for a comeback this summer.

The new 2022 lineup includes Bonnaroo's trademark mix of established icons (Stevie Nicks, Tool, The Chicks) and contemporary hitmakers (21 Savage, J. Cole, Machine Gun Kelly).

Why it matters: 2022 is a high-stakes year for Bonnaroo following two consecutive cancellations that put the festival that remade Manchester on shaky ground.

COVID-19 shuttered the festival in 2020 while the remnants of Hurricane Ida forced a last-minute cancellation in 2021.

Between the lines: The back-to-back disappointments dealt a financial blow to the festival, its vendors, and Manchester.

There's also an air of uncertainty within the concert industry due to the Omicron surge.

The latest: Organizers pushed past those disappointments, projecting their familiar brand of positivity when unveiling the new lineup.

Tickets go on sale Thursday. The festival is set to kick off June 16.

The bottom line: You know the roster is stacked when megawatt stars such as Ludacris and Robert Plant & Alison Krauss don't make the top line of the poster.

💭 Nate's thought bubble: Rumors swirled this week that Live Nation, Bonnaroo's owner, would skimp on the lineup after the financial losses of the last two years.