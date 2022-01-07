52 mins ago - Business

Silicon Ranch gets huge investment

Nate Rau
A Silicon Ranch solar facility from above.
A Silicon Ranch solar facility. Photo courtesy of Silicon Ranch

Silicon Ranch, the solar energy company founded by former Gov. Phil Bredesen, announced Thursday it has raised $775 million in new equity capital.

  • Manulife Investment Management committed a $400 million investment.

Why it matters: Silicon Ranch has emerged as a major force in the energy industry with more than 150 solar-generating facilities in 15 states that they own, operate, and maintain themselves.

  • Last fall, Silicon Ranch acquired clean technology firm Clearloop.

What he's saying: In a press release touting the investment, Silicon Ranch co-founder and CEO Reagan Farr — a former aide to Bredesen — says society is "still in the early stages of global energy transition."

  • "This significant capital raise positions Silicon Ranch to play an important role in this transition," Farr says.
