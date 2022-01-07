Bearded Iris joins collective, eyes growth

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Nashville-based Bearded Iris is joining a brewery collective called IndieBrew to continue growing its business.

Bearded Iris already boasts the top-selling canned craft beer in Tennessee, according to Nielsen data cited in a press release.

Why it matters: The growth of Bearded Iris is the latest success for a Nashville independent brewery scene that has exploded over the last ten years.

IndieBrew hopes to pool resources to help small breweries overcome disadvantages they face in the market, including the supply chain interruptions that have also hounded bars and restaurants.

Joining the collective gives Bearded Iris access to a wider sales market and makes it easier to source and procure ingredients.

Background: IndieBrew was launched last year by Atlanta-based Scofflaw. Bearded Iris is the second brewery to join.

Participating breweries will also combine human resources, accounting and other back-office functions.

What they're saying: "(Scofflaw's Matt Shirah) and I decided we want to be part of the solution to create something that will protect brands and businesses for the long haul," Bearded Iris founder Kavon Togrye said in a press release. "So, despite the challenges we all face, our fans can remain confident that our products will be available to them well into the future.”

The big picture: After Gerst Brewing closed in 1954, Nashville went decades without any local breweries.

Yazoo Brewing Company founder Linus Hall detailed the rapid resurgence of Nashville's craft brew industry in a recent panel discussion about beer hosted by Vanderbilt University.

"We were the only packaging brewing for a long time," Hall said. Since 2011, "it's kind of exploded. I think we're up to 30 breweries in the Nashville metro area."

Driving the news: Hall says he thinks there's room for more growth, even as the competition has increased.