53 mins ago - News

Snow heads to Nashville

Adam Tamburin
A scene from a snowstorm last February, when between two and five inches fell overnight.
A scene after the snowstorm last February, when between two and five inches fell overnight. Photo: John Amis/AP

Up to seven inches of snow could be headed to the Nashville area today, according to the National Weather Service.

The details: The storm will begin between 7am and 10am, says the forecast. Snowfall will be accompanied by bitter cold — the low is about 12 degrees.

  • Bundle up, because it's going to stay very cold all the way through Saturday morning.

📸 We'd love to see pictures of your winter wonderlands.

  • Email [email protected] with your photos of sledding, snowman building, snowball fights, and scenic vistas for us to enjoy while we're inside hunched over our laptops.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more