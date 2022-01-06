Snow heads to Nashville
Up to seven inches of snow could be headed to the Nashville area today, according to the National Weather Service.
The details: The storm will begin between 7am and 10am, says the forecast. Snowfall will be accompanied by bitter cold — the low is about 12 degrees.
- Bundle up, because it's going to stay very cold all the way through Saturday morning.
📸 We'd love to see pictures of your winter wonderlands.
- Email [email protected] with your photos of sledding, snowman building, snowball fights, and scenic vistas for us to enjoy while we're inside hunched over our laptops.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.