Snow heads to Nashville

Up to seven inches of snow could be headed to the Nashville area today, according to the National Weather Service.

The details: The storm will begin between 7am and 10am, says the forecast. Snowfall will be accompanied by bitter cold — the low is about 12 degrees.

Bundle up, because it's going to stay very cold all the way through Saturday morning.

