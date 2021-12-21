Scoop: 2 Fair Board nominees tapped

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Mario Avila and Jasper Hendricks will be nominated this week to fill the Metro Fair Board's two vacant seats, possibly bringing an end to a hot-button issue.

Why it matters: Avila and Hendricks will be nominated as soon as today, putting them on track to be considered for confirmation by the council next month, Mayor Cooper's administration confirmed to Axios.

The appointments have heightened significance because the Fair Board will soon consider a fairgrounds racetrack renovation plan.

The details: Avila, who is Hispanic, works as the director of the Turner Family Center for Social Ventures and is an adjunct professor at Vanderbilt.

Hendricks, who is Black, works as a public policy and political consultant.

Diversity among city boards and commissions has increased since Cooper took office, according to a report provided to the council in September. Minority participation rose from 28% to 46%, according to the report.

Driving the news: One of the Fair Board appointments fell to Vice Mayor Jim Shulman after Cooper's administration missed a deadline, which has happened several times this year.