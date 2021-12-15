Even before forecasters warned last week that Nashville was in the crosshairs of a storm with serious tornado potential, a coalition of nonprofits and government agencies was prepared to respond if disaster struck.

The Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) consists of about 30 groups that collaborate when destructive flooding or tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee.

The VOAD was formed in the wake of the deadly 2010 flood, but fell dormant through the years as Nashville was fortunate to be spared from major disasters.

It reactivated last year after a series of weather tragedies decimated the area.

Why it matters: Fueled by climate change, the South is expected to face more tornadoes, violent storms, and flooding. This new normal increases the need for an organized response when a storm like last weekend's impacts Nashville.

Flashback: Before the latest wave of tornadoes, Middle Tennessee had seen four natural disasters since the beginning of 2019 that required fundraising to aid survivors. The Community Foundation, a leading member of the VOAD, received nearly $16 million in donations for those four disasters.

The intrigue: Amy Fair, VP of donor services at the Community Foundation, says when the 10th anniversary of the historic 2010 flood arrived last year, community groups planned a series of events to commemorate the disaster.

"A lot of people were looking back. But one conversation I remember distinctly was, 'Instead of looking back, why don't we look ahead?'" Fair tells Axios. "Literally a day or two before the March 2020 tornado, a group got together at our office to talk about restarting the VOAD."

"Then, poof, a disaster happens."

Go deeper: Fair says that because the partnership was reestablished, the VOAD was able to quickly respond to flooding that killed four people in March.