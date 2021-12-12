Axios Nashville readers' favorite places to spend a Titans gameday

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Earlier this week, we asked readers for their favorite sports bars and other game day food traditions.

Your take: The two bars singled out the most were Beyond the Edge in East Nashville and Neighbors, which has locations in Sylvan Park and Germantown.

"Beyond the Edge is the best sports bar in town — sorry, not sorry," Erik argues.

"Neighbors of Sylvan Park is pretty tough to beat for an authentic Titans game day experience. The fact the bar is owned by a former Titan and his wife [Zack and Victoria Piller] has to earn them some added points," AJ says.

An alternative: Elizabeth also gave Neighbors props, but prefers a takeout option for a tailgate.

"Best Titans tailgate meal is the smoked wings from The Nations Bar & Grill," she says.

Our wings-related thought bubble: Nate already extolled the virtues of Alley Pub for a game day bar, but their wings are legit.