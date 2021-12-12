Axios Nashville readers' favorite places to spend a Titans gameday
Earlier this week, we asked readers for their favorite sports bars and other game day food traditions.
Your take: The two bars singled out the most were Beyond the Edge in East Nashville and Neighbors, which has locations in Sylvan Park and Germantown.
- "Beyond the Edge is the best sports bar in town — sorry, not sorry," Erik argues.
- "Neighbors of Sylvan Park is pretty tough to beat for an authentic Titans game day experience. The fact the bar is owned by a former Titan and his wife [Zack and Victoria Piller] has to earn them some added points," AJ says.
An alternative: Elizabeth also gave Neighbors props, but prefers a takeout option for a tailgate.
- "Best Titans tailgate meal is the smoked wings from The Nations Bar & Grill," she says.
Our wings-related thought bubble: Nate already extolled the virtues of Alley Pub for a game day bar, but their wings are legit.
- We suggest ordering grilled and tangy Juan-style wings.
- Another never-fails option for takeout on game days is the Centennial in the Nations.
