1 hour ago - Sports
Axios Nashville readers' favorite places to spend a Titans gameday
Nate Rau
Neighbors in Sylvan Park. Photo: Adam Tamburin/Axios

Earlier this week, we asked readers for their favorite sports bars and other game day food traditions.

Your take: The two bars singled out the most were Beyond the Edge in East Nashville and Neighbors, which has locations in Sylvan Park and Germantown.

  • "Beyond the Edge is the best sports bar in town — sorry, not sorry," Erik argues.
  • "Neighbors of Sylvan Park is pretty tough to beat for an authentic Titans game day experience. The fact the bar is owned by a former Titan and his wife [Zack and Victoria Piller] has to earn them some added points," AJ says.

An alternative: Elizabeth also gave Neighbors props, but prefers a takeout option for a tailgate.

  • "Best Titans tailgate meal is the smoked wings from The Nations Bar & Grill," she says.

Our wings-related thought bubble: Nate already extolled the virtues of Alley Pub for a game day bar, but their wings are legit.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more