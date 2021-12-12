The Titans' part in transforming Nashville's East Bank

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Nashville leaders have spent months planning a sweeping transformation of the East Bank, including significant changes in and around Nissan Stadium.

A year ago, the Titans announced plans to work with the city to renovate the stadium and reimagine its campus as a neighborhood hub flanked by restaurants, shops and housing.

The latest: Mayor John Cooper's spokesperson Andrea Fanta tells Axios that details are still being negotiated, adding that conversations "are productive and going well."

Meanwhile: Broader plans to bring more residential and retail options are underway.

City officials announced plans for a new north-south boulevard along the riverfront. Fanta said the road would be the backbone of future redevelopment efforts.

Earlier this month, city planners unveiled their vision for the underdeveloped area, which included new parks, housing and a greenway.

The big picture: The Nashville Sounds stadium in Germantown is surrounded by a robust network of housing, restaurants and retail.

The Titans' negotiations, along with the impending arrival of Oracle, put the largely industrial East Bank on the verge of a major turning point.

Worth noting: A coalition of activists is urging the city to slow down its plans, saying the process has not been transparent or open to community input.