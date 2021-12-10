Nashville braces for severe weather outlook

Nashville faces an enhanced risk of severe weather tonight.

Strong tornadoes, damaging wind, and hail are possible from 10pm until 9am.

What they're saying: Meteorologists say there is still uncertainty about the timing and strength of the storm, but are urging residents in and around Nashville to remain vigilant overnight.

"Some of these storms could be pretty intense," National Weather Service meteorologist Sam Shamburger said during a webcast.

"December's a very unusual time of year for us to see severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in Middle Tennessee, but it appears all the parameters are going to be there for severe weather to occur."

The bottom line: Charge your phone, make sure you're keeping tabs on the latest information from the NWS, and make a plan in case you need to seek shelter.