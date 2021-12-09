Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Nashville Mayor John Cooper unveiled plans on Wednesday for a revived Second Avenue, including wider sidewalks with room for outdoor dining, newly planted trees and public art.

The vision is the latest chapter in the city's recovery from last year's Christmas morning bombing, which reduced to rubble a stretch of Nashville's original historic district.

Why it matters: Cooper says the city is seeking to do more than make the best of a horrible situation created by the suicide bomber.

"It's using that tragic event as a galvanizer," Cooper tells Axios. "This is a wake-up call to valuing the authenticity of the district, and it's a call to action to create an opportunity out of a challenge."

The intrigue: Cooper, a real estate developer before running for public office, says he is especially excited about the city's work to activate the riverfront.

In addition to connecting Second Avenue to the Cumberland riverfront with a passageway through reconstructed buildings damaged by the bomb, Cooper's administration has quietly invested funds in adding new parks to the riverfront near downtown.

Metro Council voted on Tuesday to approve $20 million toward the infrastructure on Second Avenue.

The latest: At a press conference at the Wildhorse Saloon, the city also unveiled plans to add a new facade to the AT&T data hub that will better match the character of the historic neighborhood.