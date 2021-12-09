Nashville's 35-foot Christmas tree

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Mayor Cooper will light Nashville's Christmas tree tomorrow at 5:30pm. It's a 35-foot Norway Spruce donated by Bellevue memory care facility Barton House.

But first: Cooper will plant a new tree to the side of the courthouse, overlooking the Cumberland River.

It will eventually become Nashville's permanent Christmas tree, eliminating the need every year to find a new one, chop it down, and haul it to Public Square Park.

What they're saying: "This small but important gesture is representative of the Cooper Administration’s commitment to sustainability and is one of several recent actions to restore tree canopy across the city," the mayor's office said in a statement.

One "Christmas Vacation" quote to go: "It's a little full. Lots of sap. Looks great though." - Clark Griswold