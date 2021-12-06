Local redistricting ramps up

The Metro Planning Department is wrapping up its local redistricting efforts with the release of the third drafts of new Metro Council and school board district boundaries.

Residents can give feedback on the new districts until 3pm Tuesday. The planning commission is expected to vote on the maps, including any late changes, on Thursday.

What's next: The Metro Council cannot make changes to the finished maps, but councilmembers will vote on whether to approve or reject them. A final vote is expected in January.