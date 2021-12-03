Axios Nashville readers 💚 McCabe Pub

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

As McCabe Pub approaches its 40th anniversary, the Sylvan Park bar and restaurant represents one of the last of a dying Nashville breed: a beloved, locally owned neighborhood joint that's stood the test of time.

Earlier this week, Axios Nashville profiled the trend of mom and pop bars and restaurants struggling to survive. Rotier's, Sunset Grill, and Hermitage Cafe are among the local restaurants that have recently closed.

We asked readers for their favorite long-running restaurants, which ones they especially miss, and which places they're afraid of losing.

What you're saying: McCabe topped the list of favorite long-running Nashville restaurants. Other frequent answers were the Smiling Elephant, Germantown Café, and the Donut Den.

Among the dearly departed dives, the Alleycat, which closed on the east side in 2009, was frequently singled out.

departed dives, the Alleycat, which closed on the east side in 2009, was frequently singled out. "Been missing Alleycat for almost 15 years now 😭," reader Jane wrote. "That chicken sandwich! Those nachos!"

💭 Nate's thought bubble: When I think about the uniquely Nashville institutions that have closed, one of the key common denominators is the desirability of the real estate around them.