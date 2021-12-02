42 mins ago - Things to Do
Chris Stapleton is still in demand
Adam Tamburin
Chris Stapleton and Jennifer Hudson sing together at the CMA Awards.
Chris Stapleton and Jennifer Hudson at the CMA Awards. Photo: Mark Humphrey/AP

Six years after Chris Stapleton vaulted to national fame with a little help from Justin Timberlake, he remains one of the music industry's most coveted duet partners.

Why it matters: Stapleton has become a global ambassador for country music. His unmistakable voice is a unifying force in a genre entrenched in an identity crisis.

The latest: Adele and Swift sent their Stapleton collaborations to country radio last month.

  • Stapleton's harmony rips through a duet version of "Easy on Me" like a chainsaw. Listen all the way to the end.
  • He gets the party started on "I Bet You Think About Me," Swift's rollicking return to her Nashville roots.
