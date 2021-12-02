Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Chris Stapleton is still in demand

Six years after Chris Stapleton vaulted to national fame with a little help from Justin Timberlake, he remains one of the music industry's most coveted duet partners.

In the last month alone, he has been featured alongside Adele, Taylor Swift, and Jennifer Hudson.

Why it matters: Stapleton has become a global ambassador for country music. His unmistakable voice is a unifying force in a genre entrenched in an identity crisis.

The latest: Adele and Swift sent their Stapleton collaborations to country radio last month.