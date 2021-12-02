Chris Stapleton is still in demand
Six years after Chris Stapleton vaulted to national fame with a little help from Justin Timberlake, he remains one of the music industry's most coveted duet partners.
- In the last month alone, he has been featured alongside Adele, Taylor Swift, and Jennifer Hudson.
Why it matters: Stapleton has become a global ambassador for country music. His unmistakable voice is a unifying force in a genre entrenched in an identity crisis.
The latest: Adele and Swift sent their Stapleton collaborations to country radio last month.
- Stapleton's harmony rips through a duet version of "Easy on Me" like a chainsaw. Listen all the way to the end.
- He gets the party started on "I Bet You Think About Me," Swift's rollicking return to her Nashville roots.
