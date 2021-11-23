Nashville DA rejects another conviction

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

For the second time this month, the Nashville district attorney's office is rejecting a decades-old murder case.

After reviewing the evidence against defendant Claude Garrett, who has served nearly 30 years for a 1992 murder, a team of prosecutors said in a new report that it was "wholly impossible to maintain confidence in Garrett's conviction."

Why it matters: The Garrett case is the latest example of the power held by Nashville's conviction review unit, which District Attorney Glenn Funk launched in 2017.

The unit has repeatedly identified — and sought to remedy — mistakes made by previous prosecutors.

Earlier this month, the unit recommended exonerating two people convicted for a 1987 rape and murder.

Driving the news: Garrett was charged with murder after investigators said he started the house fire that killed his girlfriend, Lorie Lance, in 1992.

Garrett was convicted in 1993. After his first trial was overturned for unrelated issues, he was convicted again in 2003.

Yes, but: Garrett's attorneys say key evidence against him was based on "junk science."

The conviction review unit poked holes in the evidence in its own 51-page report.

The details: Garrett's conviction relied on analysis from a fire investigator who identified burn patterns in the house consistent with arson.

But years later, experts began to embrace new research showing some fires could mimic those burn patterns without being arson.

That research has "formed the basis for overturning numerous arson convictions in similar cases," the conviction review unit wrote in its report.

Between the lines: The Intercept has reported extensively since 2015 on Garrett's case, pointing toward many of the same issues identified by his defense attorneys and the conviction review unit.

The bottom line: The unit's report stated that while the new information did not conclusively establish Garrett's innocence, it shed enough doubt on his guilt to justify vacating the conviction.

What's next: Garrett's legal team, which includes the Tennessee Innocence Project and the federal public defender's office, filed a motion Monday to toss out the conviction.