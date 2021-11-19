Parnassus Books turns 10
Parnassus Books celebrated a decade in business this week.
- The Green Hills business marked the occasion with a limited-edition book written by co-owner and author Ann Patchett.
Why it matters: The cozy, locally owned bookstore quickly became one of Nashville's gems after it opened.
What's next: There are no plans to slow down. A deluge of orders poured in this week from around the world after the store was featured in a New York Times essay.
- "If I sound a little dazed and confused that's the reason why," co-owner Karen Hayes tells Axios. "It's a great problem to have."
What she's saying: Hayes says Parnassus will stick to the fundamentals as it enters its second decade.
- "We just want to continue to support our community and our booksellers and our shop dogs," Hayes says.
