Parnassus Books celebrated a decade in business this week.

The Green Hills business marked the occasion with a limited-edition book written by co-owner and author Ann Patchett.

Why it matters: The cozy, locally owned bookstore quickly became one of Nashville's gems after it opened.

What's next: There are no plans to slow down. A deluge of orders poured in this week from around the world after the store was featured in a New York Times essay.

"If I sound a little dazed and confused that's the reason why," co-owner Karen Hayes tells Axios. "It's a great problem to have."

What she's saying: Hayes says Parnassus will stick to the fundamentals as it enters its second decade.