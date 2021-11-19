11 hours ago - Business
Parnassus Books turns 10
Adam Tamburin
The front of Parnassus Books in Nashville.
The front of Parnassus Books. Photo courtesy of Zachary Tamburin

Parnassus Books celebrated a decade in business this week.

Why it matters: The cozy, locally owned bookstore quickly became one of Nashville's gems after it opened.

What's next: There are no plans to slow down. A deluge of orders poured in this week from around the world after the store was featured in a New York Times essay.

  • "If I sound a little dazed and confused that's the reason why," co-owner Karen Hayes tells Axios. "It's a great problem to have."

What she's saying: Hayes says Parnassus will stick to the fundamentals as it enters its second decade.

  • "We just want to continue to support our community and our booksellers and our shop dogs," Hayes says.
