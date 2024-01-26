A bill that would change how public schools become charter schools is moving through the Legislature, despite opposition from education organizations and civil rights groups.

Driving the news: On Thursday, the House Choice and Innovation Subcommittee passed HB 109 in a 12–5 vote along party lines. If signed into law, it would enable a municipality to begin the process of converting a public school to a charter — something previously reserved for the district school board, a school principal, or teachers and parents.

If passed, the law would remove teachers' ability to weigh in on whether a school should be converted.

An amendment to the bill would also give approved charter schools first dibs on public school "surplus" property if a district sees a decline in student enrollment 1% or more for at least two consecutive years.

Why it matters: Public school advocates say the bill, sponsored by Rep. Alex Andrade, a Pensacola Republican, favors charter schools — many of which are for-profit — over traditional public schools. They believe it would defund public schools and create division in communities.

If the bill becomes law, a municipality could convert all public schools within its jurisdiction into charter schools.

Catch up fast: Charter schools have seen exponential growth across the state in recent years, as Florida Republicans have advocated for more school choice options and backed legislation that shifts money from traditional public schools to charters.

Last year, the Legislature required districts to begin sharing a portion of the capital outlay funding they receive from the state with charter schools.

What they're saying: Andrade said the current process is lengthy and discourages parents from converting a school, even if "the majority would want to."

"All this bill says is that municipalities that can create charter schools right now from scratch are now included in the list of entities that can assist and participate in the conversion process as well," Andrade said during a subcommittee meeting earlier this month.

Rep. Fabián Basabe (R-Miami) said the change "puts public schools on notice" and "healthy competition is what's needed."

Yes, but: Critics of the bill argue the narrative that public schools are failing, often pushed by Republicans and charter school advocates, is false, and the new rules would create an unfair system that could result in long-term changes to a community.

Opponents argued removing teachers' votes gives too much power to parents of current students, while excluding residents who may have purchased homes so their kids could attend the local public school in the future.

It also bypasses the officials elected to govern schools, critics note.

On Thursday, Rep. Katherine Waldron (D-Wellington) said she's concerned the bill will "end up being nothing more than a land grab by entities who do not have students', parents' or community's interest in mind."

What we're watching: The bill has at least one more committee hearing in the House. The Senate has identical legislation, SB 246, that will also need to be approved for HB 109 to become law.