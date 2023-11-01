14 mins ago - News

Everglades hotel opens near Florida Bay

A hotel room at Flamingo Lodge & Restaurant

A one-bedroom suite at the Flamingo Lodge. Photo: Courtesy of Flamingo Everglades Adventures

You might have heard of glamping. Now imagine sleeping in an air conditioned hotel room in the Everglades.

Driving the news: The new Flamingo Lodge & Restaurant opened today nearly 20 years after Hurricanes Katrina and Wilma destroyed the original lodge.

  • The neighboring Guy Bradley Visitor Center, which was also recently reconstructed, opened this summer.

Details: The lodge — designed with climate resiliency in mind — features 24 rooms made from shipping containers that are elevated off the ground by stairs and columns.

  • Each room has east-facing balconies, ideal for watching the sunrise and sunset over Florida Bay.
  • The downstairs restaurant, also made from shipping containers, offers breakfast, lunch and dinner — and doubles as a bar.
The exterior of the Flamingo Lodge & Restaurant.
The exterior of the Flamingo Lodge. Photo: Courtesy of Flamingo Everglades Adventures

If you go: Nightly rates start at $259 from November through May, plus the park entrance fee. Rates start at $159 for June through October.

  • The maximum stay is 14 days.
  • Boat slips are available at the Flamingo Marina and Store for those arriving by boat.
