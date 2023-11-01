14 mins ago - News
Everglades hotel opens near Florida Bay
You might have heard of glamping. Now imagine sleeping in an air conditioned hotel room in the Everglades.
Driving the news: The new Flamingo Lodge & Restaurant opened today nearly 20 years after Hurricanes Katrina and Wilma destroyed the original lodge.
- The neighboring Guy Bradley Visitor Center, which was also recently reconstructed, opened this summer.
Details: The lodge — designed with climate resiliency in mind — features 24 rooms made from shipping containers that are elevated off the ground by stairs and columns.
- Each room has east-facing balconies, ideal for watching the sunrise and sunset over Florida Bay.
- The downstairs restaurant, also made from shipping containers, offers breakfast, lunch and dinner — and doubles as a bar.
If you go: Nightly rates start at $259 from November through May, plus the park entrance fee. Rates start at $159 for June through October.
- The maximum stay is 14 days.
- Boat slips are available at the Flamingo Marina and Store for those arriving by boat.
