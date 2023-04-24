Publix is by far Miami's most popular grocery store

Data: Chain Store Guide; Note: Stores under the same brand name have been combined — e.g., Walmart and Walmart Supercenter; Chart: Axios Visuals

Publix was the Miami area's most popular grocery chain last year with 44.6% of the market share.

Walmart and Costco were the second- and third-most-popular grocers, with 17.7% and 8.6% of the local market share, respectively.

That's according to new data from Chain Store Guide, which tracks the retail and food service industries.

By the numbers: The amount Americans spend on groceries is getting crushed by the amount we spend dining out in the post-pandemic era.

People spent 20.7% more at restaurants than they spent on groceries in 2022 — and that figure rose to 29.5% in the first two months of this year, according to Commerce Department data compiled by JLL and analyzed by Axios' Nathan Bomey.

What we're watching: Amazon — which owns Whole Foods — is looking to dramatically expand the grocery wing of its commerce empire, per Axios Pro's Richard Collings and Kimberly Chin.

"We need a broader physical store footprint given that most of the grocery shopping still happens in physical venues," Amazon CEO Andy Jassy recently wrote in a letter to shareholders.

