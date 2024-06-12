48 mins ago - News

U.S. Olympic Swim Trials come to Indianapolis

Pool in Lucas Oil Stadium

Swimming instead of football this weekend. Photo: Courtesy of USA Swimming

Once again, the sporting world will be watching the Circle City this weekend.

Why it matters: The 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials will turn Indianapolis into the heart of swimming competition for nine days starting Saturday, continuing a local tourism hot streak.

  • The event is also making history with Lucas Oil Stadium marking the first time a football field has been transformed into a natatorium.

Driving the news: The trials will feature more than 1,000 swimmers competing for spots on Team USA ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris next month.

What we're watching: If a local swimmer can make a big splash. Luke Whitlock, an 18-year-old from Noblesville who ranks third in the U.S. in the 800- and 1,500-meter freestyles, is trying to make it to Paris.

The intrigue: The event is expected to bring more than 250,000 fans to the city and break the record for "largest swim meet ever."

  • Lucas Oil Stadium can seat 32,000 fans for the trials. The largest-ever crowd for an indoor swim meet was 25,000 at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, per the International Swimming Hall of Fame.

Zoom in: A free fan zone in the Indiana Convention Center, called the Aqua Zone, will include an autograph stage, a beer garden, music, shopping and more.

What they're saying: "This will be the fastest, largest, most exciting showcase of the best athletes in America," USA Swimming president and CEO Tim Hinchey III said in a provided statement.

Flashback: Indianapolis last hosted the trials in 1924 when that Olympic team swam in Paris.

  • The Eiffel Tower replica installed downtown is a nod to that history as the event returns exactly 100 years later.

How to watch: The U.S. Olympic Swim Trials will broadcast across Peacock, NBC and the USA Network with coverage starting daily at 11am.

If you go: Single-day tickets start at $61.17

