U.S. Olympic Swim Trials come to Indianapolis

The event is also making history with Lucas Oil Stadium marking the first time a football field has been transformed into a natatorium.
Driving the news: The trials will feature more than 1,000 swimmers competing for spots on Team USA ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris next month.
What we're watching: If a local swimmer can make a big splash. Luke Whitlock, an 18-year-old from Noblesville who ranks third in the U.S. in the 800- and 1,500-meter freestyles, is trying to make it to Paris.
Before the competition begins, Purdue University is kicking things off at 5pm Friday with a free block party on Georgia Street. Live music, a "swim up" bar and public art displays are among the highlights.