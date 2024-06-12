U.S. Olympic Swim Trials come to Indianapolis

Swimming instead of football this weekend. Photo: Courtesy of USA Swimming

Once again, the sporting world will be watching the Circle City this weekend. Why it matters: The 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials will turn Indianapolis into the heart of swimming competition for nine days starting Saturday, continuing a local tourism hot streak.

The event is also making history with Lucas Oil Stadium marking the first time a football field has been transformed into a natatorium.

Driving the news: The trials will feature more than 1,000 swimmers competing for spots on Team USA ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris next month.

What we're watching: If a local swimmer can make a big splash. Luke Whitlock, an 18-year-old from Noblesville who ranks third in the U.S. in the 800- and 1,500-meter freestyles, is trying to make it to Paris.

He also already has eyes on Los Angeles in 2028.

Whitlock opens competition Saturday in the 400 freestyle.

The intrigue: The event is expected to bring more than 250,000 fans to the city and break the record for "largest swim meet ever."

Lucas Oil Stadium can seat 32,000 fans for the trials. The largest-ever crowd for an indoor swim meet was 25,000 at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, per the International Swimming Hall of Fame.

Zoom in: A free fan zone in the Indiana Convention Center, called the Aqua Zone, will include an autograph stage, a beer garden, music, shopping and more.

Before the competition begins, Purdue University is kicking things off at 5pm Friday with a free block party on Georgia Street. Live music, a "swim up" bar and public art displays are among the highlights.

The free party continues on Georgia Street each day of the trials at USA Swimming Live Presented by Purdue, open daily from 1-7pm. The event coincides with the OneAmerica Financial Concert Series that delivers live music each night.

What they're saying: "This will be the fastest, largest, most exciting showcase of the best athletes in America," USA Swimming president and CEO Tim Hinchey III said in a provided statement.

Flashback: Indianapolis last hosted the trials in 1924 when that Olympic team swam in Paris.

The Eiffel Tower replica installed downtown is a nod to that history as the event returns exactly 100 years later.

How to watch: The U.S. Olympic Swim Trials will broadcast across Peacock, NBC and the USA Network with coverage starting daily at 11am.

If you go: Single-day tickets start at $61.17