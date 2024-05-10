What's next: The WNBA is in the process of negotiating a new media deal, just as those droves of new fans will be tuning in, and the league will need to negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement with players by 2027.
Many new fans were shocked to learn that the No. 1 draft pick in the WNBA this year is guaranteed a $76,000 salary in their first year while the No. 1 draft pick in the NBA gets $10 million.
The bottom line: This scheduling snafu is just the latest, but far from the greatest, example of uncomfortable issues that the NBA and WNBA need to figure out.