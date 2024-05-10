13,000 fans came out for Clark's home debut at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Photo: Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images

Caitlin Clark made her home debut with the Indiana Fever in front of a packed crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday night. Why it matters: The WNBA is entering a new era of skyrocketing interest driven in large part by Clark, whose record-setting college career has made her one of the biggest stars in sports right now. Clark had 12 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists in her 32 minutes.

Yes, but: Her homecourt debut had to be rescheduled to accommodate the NBA's playoff schedule.

What happened: The Fever's lone home preseason game was originally scheduled for Friday night.

Then, the Pacers advanced to the second round of the playoffs for a series against the Knicks and Game 3, the first game in Indianapolis, was also scheduled for Friday night.

"We just had to adjust," Fever head coach Christie Sides said. "That's what basketball and coaching is."

Reality check: The Fever game was a preseason matchup, while the Pacers are in the second round of the playoffs, but it still exemplifies the questions around parity and equity for female athletes.

Plus: It could happen again if the Pacers make it to the Conference Finals, which will coincide with the WNBA regular season.

The big picture: The WNBA is still figuring out how to answer those questions, while seeing a surge in popularity through ticket sales and prices.

Teams are moving to bigger venues to accommodate the crowds when Clark and the Fever come to town.

The league just announced it would pay for full-time charter flights this season, rather than having the teams take commercial flights as they've done previously.

What's next: The WNBA is in the process of negotiating a new media deal, just as those droves of new fans will be tuning in, and the league will need to negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement with players by 2027.

Many new fans were shocked to learn that the No. 1 draft pick in the WNBA this year is guaranteed a $76,000 salary in their first year while the No. 1 draft pick in the NBA gets $10 million.

The bottom line: This scheduling snafu is just the latest, but far from the greatest, example of uncomfortable issues that the NBA and WNBA need to figure out.