The expanded Indiana Convention Center is making an impact years before its debut. Photo: Justin L. Mack/Axios

"This skyline changing project has already retained $1.3 billion in convention-related business for our city," said Visit Indy executive vice president Chris Gahl. "In addition … Visit Indy has already booked $1 billion in new convention business. Groups that have never met in our city."

Driving the news: City leaders provided an update on the Pan Am Plaza project Thursday, saying the expansion that includes a rooftop bar, an 800-room Signia by Hilton hotel and what will become the state's largest ballroom is still on pace for its summer 2026 debut.

According to Mayor Joe Hogsett, the project will add three acres of new event space to the city, making the convention center fit to host 82% of the top 250 trade shows in the nation.

The 38-story hotel will be Indy's tallest and push the number of hotel rooms connected by climate-controlled skywalks to more than 5,500 — the most in the U.S.

Zoom in: Gen Con, FFA and FDIC International are signed on to stay here through 2030, 2033 and 2032, respectively. Gahl said his team is also seeing success as they aggressively pursue new partnerships.

For example, Alcoholics Anonymous is bringing its annual convention to Indy in 2035. Gahl said they were 0-5 in trying to land them in the past.

We're also getting the National Educational Association in 2027, the Future Business Leaders of America in 2029, and two still unnamed major medical associations considering events in 2033 and 2036.

What they're saying: "We're putting continued focus on tech-based, medical-based and biolife science-based meetings and conventions," Gahl told Axios. "That is an area of interest and growth opportunity for our city."

Fun fact: The project broke the record for the largest continuous building concrete pour in Indianapolis history.