The city of Indianapolis is planning to build a Hilton-branded hotel at the Pan Am Plaza site. Photo: Axios/James Briggs

Indianapolis appears all but certain to enter the hotel business.

Driving the news: The city is scrambling to keep alive its vision for a Signia by Hilton hotel at the Pan Am Plaza site after developer Kite Realty Group failed to finance the project, which was first announced in 2018.

Mayor Joe Hogsett's administration is proposing $625 million in municipal bonds to build the hotel and has agreed to acquire the property for $54.3 million.

The big picture: The hotel is part of a broader expansion of the Indiana Convention Center, due for completion in 2026, which includes another $200 million in city financing.

Why it matters: Tourism leaders say big-name conventions including FFA, Gen Con, the Performance Racing Industry and others have warned they will outgrow Indianapolis without more convention space and hotel rooms, putting at risk $200 million a year in economic activity.

Between the lines: As the City-County Council's development committee approved the hotel financing last week, the Hogsett administration characterized it as a nonissue for taxpayers because the city intends to use hotel revenue, not tax dollars, to make debt payments.

Reality check: There's no such thing as a zero-risk hotel project.

Hogsett officials shared 24 examples of city-owned hotels to show the model is commonly used.

Baltimore's city-owned Hilton, one example shared, took 10 years to earn its first annual profit, and Baltimore has spent $16 million in taxpayer money through last year to cover shortfalls and make bond payments.

What they're saying: Council President Vop Osili told Axios the hotel plan is Hogsett's Hoosier Dome, a reference to when former Mayor Bill Hudnut built an NFL stadium without a team — a gambit that paid off when the Colts rolled into town on Mayflower trucks.

"This will keep us at the very top tier of convention cities," Osili said. "We already have a good corner of the market on conventions. This will help sustain it."

The other side: Hogsett, a Democrat, has given Republicans one of their clearest targets for criticism yet — and during an election year.

Jefferson Shreve, the Republican challenging Hogsett in November, addressed Kite's failure to finance the hotel during testimony at the council's Metropolitan and Economic Development Committee.

"As smart as we are, the capital markets have a wisdom that is disciplining," Shreve said.

Meanwhile, Sarah Riordan, Hogsett's newly installed city controller, told Axios the city will have reserves to cover the debt.

"If there is a downturn, whether it's just a slump in the convention business for a month or it's a pandemic for a year, there will be 1.5 years worth of bondholder payments in the bank," she said.

What's next: The Democratic-controlled council expects to approve the deal June 5.

💭 James' thought bubble: After more than seven years as a conservative, play-it-safe mayor, Hogsett is making his boldest move yet — financially and politically — to push through a city-financed hotel.