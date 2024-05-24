Everything you need to know about Indianapolis Motor Speedway during Indy 500 weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Indy 500 may be a single-day event, but the party is a full weekend affair. Why it matters: The 108th running is expected to attract more than 330,000 people, meaning that wading into that sea of fans without planning ahead could ruin race day.

Here's what you need to know about going to Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend:

Zoom in: IMPD Officer Amanda Hibschman said fans who want to keep track of public safety emergencies, road closures and other crucial info as they head to the track can text "INDY500" to 67283.

When the weekend ends, numbers that register to receive the updates will be cleared from the system.

She added that IMPD patrols will be increased throughout the city as police keep an eye on both racegoers and fans filling downtown for Pacers playoff games on Saturday and Monday.

"This is a huge weekend for us … we just ask that people plan ahead," Hibschman said.

Friday: Carb Day takes over IMS from 8am-6pm with the final Indy 500 practice, a pit stop challenge and the Carb Day Concert.

Tickets start at $45 for general admission.

Concert wristbands can be purchased for $30 or bundled with admission for $75.

VIP tickets are $275.

Saturday: Gates will open from 8am-3pm for Legends Day. There will be autograph sessions and a public meeting on pit lane where drivers will receive final instructions and awards.

Tickets start at $20.

Sunday: Gates open at 6am, driver introductions happen at 11:47am, and the green flag for the Indy 500 waves at 12:45pm.

The pre-race ceremony includes Phillip Phillips singing "God Bless America" at 12:21pm, Jordin Sparks singing the National Anthem at 12:24pm and Jim Cornelison singing "Back Home Again in Indiana" at 12:36pm.

Tickets start at $50 for GA and $75 for reserves.

Pro tip: While appropriately sized coolers full of your favorite beer are permitted, do not bring items like glass containers, drugs, selfie sticks, scooters, weapons or your dog to IMS.

A full list of prohibited items can be found here.

Passes for the parking areas around IMS are sold out for race day, so be prepared to hunt for street parking or haggle with a homeowner for the right to park on their grass.

