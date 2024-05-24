Your 2024 Indianapolis 500 Snake Pit playlist
Sunday isn't just race day at IMS. It's also EDM day.
What's happening: The Snake Pit concert is back, and the DJs leading the bass drops this year have amassed hundreds of millions of streams.
If you go: Snake Pit general admission packages that include the concert and the race start at $135, and VIP packages start at $280.
- Snake Pit wristbands can also be purchased individually for $88, but anyone going to the Snake Pit must have a ticket to the race, too.
Go deeper: Your guide to the IMS this weekend
