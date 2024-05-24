Your 2024 Indianapolis 500 Snake Pit playlist

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Sunday isn't just race day at IMS. It's also EDM day. What's happening: The Snake Pit concert is back, and the DJs leading the bass drops this year have amassed hundreds of millions of streams.

Excision headlines a lineup of global electronic artists including Dom Dolla, Gryffin, Sullivan King and Timmy Trumpet.

To get ready for the party, here is a Spotify playlist of 40 bangers to pregame to.

If you go: Snake Pit general admission packages that include the concert and the race start at $135, and VIP packages start at $280.

Snake Pit wristbands can also be purchased individually for $88, but anyone going to the Snake Pit must have a ticket to the race, too.

Go deeper: Your guide to the IMS this weekend