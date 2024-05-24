Share on email (opens in new window)

The day before the race, head downtown to see all 33 Indy 500 drivers take part in the annual 500 Festival Parade. Why it matters: Everyone loves a parade!

The big picture: The parade is one of the original 500 Festival events and has been happening since 1957.

More than 200,000 spectators are expected to line the streets to see the floats, balloons, bands and competitors up close and personal.

Zoom in: This year, the parade's opening production is being led by Phillip Phillips, the former "American Idol" winner who is singing "God Bless America" before Sunday's race.

Providing backup will be a dance performance by the Colts Cheerleaders and the Indiana Pacemates.

The theme of the parade is "Iconic Moments in Indy."

In addition to the drivers, 15 marching bands and the 500 Festival princesses will be in the lineup.

If you go: The festivities start at 11:45am Saturday, and the parade begins at noon.

Tickets start at $25 for bleacher seats or you can try to find a place to watch on the sidewalk.

You can watch at home on WTHR-13 or Peacock.

