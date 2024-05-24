44 mins ago - Indy 500

Everything you need to know about the 2024 500 Festival Parade

headshot
A line of motorcycles in a parade that spell out Indiana

Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images

The day before the race, head downtown to see all 33 Indy 500 drivers take part in the annual 500 Festival Parade.

Why it matters: Everyone loves a parade!

The big picture: The parade is one of the original 500 Festival events and has been happening since 1957.

  • More than 200,000 spectators are expected to line the streets to see the floats, balloons, bands and competitors up close and personal.

Zoom in: This year, the parade's opening production is being led by Phillip Phillips, the former "American Idol" winner who is singing "God Bless America" before Sunday's race.

  • Providing backup will be a dance performance by the Colts Cheerleaders and the Indiana Pacemates.
  • The theme of the parade is "Iconic Moments in Indy."
  • In addition to the drivers, 15 marching bands and the 500 Festival princesses will be in the lineup.

If you go: The festivities start at 11:45am Saturday, and the parade begins at noon.

  • Tickets start at $25 for bleacher seats or you can try to find a place to watch on the sidewalk.
  • You can watch at home on WTHR-13 or Peacock.

Go deeper: Indy 500 drivers to know

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Indianapolis.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Indianapolis stories

No stories could be found

Indianapolispostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more