Vibe check: Peek inside downtown's new Starbucks

A Starbucks with a now open sign with the monument in the background

A new Starbucks has opened on Meridian, just south of Washington Street. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

A new Starbucks has opened downtown — just one block south of the location on Monument Circle the chain vacated, citing safety concerns.

The big picture: Starbucks is now housed in the space formerly occupied by Napolese Pizzeria at 30 S. Meridian St.

The vibe: The space is way bigger than the spot on the Circle.

  • It's airy and bright with a spacious counter area for ordering, a bright mural and ample seating inside — AND OUT.
  • That's right. It's got a patio, y'all.
A long coffee counter
Plenty of room for queuing downtown workers. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios
Seats inside a coffee shop in front of windows
There's several times more seating than the old location. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios
A mural in front of a booth and chairs
The door on the right leads to the patio. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios
A patio with tables and plants
The newest downtown patio. Swoon. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios
