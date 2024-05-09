Vibe check: Peek inside downtown's new Starbucks
A new Starbucks has opened downtown — just one block south of the location on Monument Circle the chain vacated, citing safety concerns.
The big picture: Starbucks is now housed in the space formerly occupied by Napolese Pizzeria at 30 S. Meridian St.
The vibe: The space is way bigger than the spot on the Circle.
- It's airy and bright with a spacious counter area for ordering, a bright mural and ample seating inside — AND OUT.
- That's right. It's got a patio, y'all.
