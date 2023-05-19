Tinker Coffee Co. is open in a former Starbucks location in the 360 Market Square tower. Photo: James Briggs/Axios

A growing coffee company is placing a big bet on downtown Indianapolis.

Driving the news: Tinker Coffee Co. is launching its largest cafe yet, offering pastries and drinks with menu categories ranging from approachable to adventurous.

Tinker is reactivating a former Starbucks that closed in the 360 Market Square apartment building in 2020.

Why it matters: Tinker's standalone retail store marks a new chapter for the company while serving as a counterpoint to business owners who say crime and homelessness have made downtown unviable.

State of play: Friday's opening comes as other retailers have closed downtown locations.

Nearby City Market has emptied as tenants complained about crime.

Starbucks also vacated its Monument Circle store, citing safety concerns.

Green District, a salad restaurant on the Circle, also recently shut down.

Tinker Coffee took over a former Starbucks in downtown Indianapolis. Photo: James Briggs/Axios

Zoom in: Ahead of the opening, Tinker talked with the Coalition for Homelessness Intervention & Prevention and Horizon House, a downtown shelter, to understand the landscape.

"We don't expect the coffee shop to change the world or solve homelessness, but we can be supportive of people that are working through that and direct them to resources," Tinker co-owner Steve Hall told Axios.

Between the lines: Downtown is a Rorschach test, with some people seeing a vibrant city center and others a crime zone.

"It's almost like a philosophical thing. Maybe that has something to do with your political affiliation," Hall said.

Be smart: As Axios has reported, Republican candidates for governor and mayor are seizing on perceptions of declining economic activity and increasing crime in downtown.

Reality check: Downtown is one of the safest areas in the city, per the IBJ, and it's improving.

Violent incidents fell between 2020 and 2022 in all categories except robberies, which increased from 56 to 80.

There were four homicides downtown last year, down from six in 2020.

Meanwhile, Tinker's new location — adjacent to the City-County Building, Cummins and hundreds of apartments — is the next step in its journey from coffee roaster to retail cafe.

Tinker also has smaller shops at Indianapolis International Airport and the AMP food hall.

The bottom line: "I live downtown. A lot of other folks that work at the roastery are downtown folks," Hall said. "We think fondly back to pre-COVID, what downtown Indy felt like, and to me, it doesn't feel like we're that far off from 2018 or 2019. It's fun for us to be recreating that downtown vibrancy."