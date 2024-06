Command's second location. The first is on College Avenue, near Fall Creek. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

Command Coffee has opened its second location, bringing a coffee shop back to Monument Circle. Why it matters: Command's new shop on the southeast corner of the Circle is one of two former Starbucks vacated over concerns about safety, crime and the state of downtown post-pandemic, further signaling the willingness of local businesses to invest in a recovering downtown.

Last spring, Tinker Coffee Co. reactivated a former Starbucks that closed in the 360 Market Square apartment building in 2020.

Plus: Monumental Coffee opened last fall in the Sheraton Hotel on the north end of the Circle, serving Starbucks products.

Brew of the week: Peppermint matcha, a seasonal alternative to the peppermint mocha made popular by the store's former occupant.

A peppermint tea bag is steeped in a matcha latte — slightly sweet and just as festive, without the overpowering richness of a mocha.

Cost: $5

The latest: Starbucks is also opening a new location, one block south of the Circle on Meridian Street, in the former Napolese Pizzeria that closed in 2021.