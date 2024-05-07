Charter school referendum sharing on ballot in Pike Township

Pike Township voters have an extra question on their ballot Tuesday — whether to increase property taxes for local schools. Why it matters: Should it pass, this would be the first time in the state that charter schools get a share of property tax referendum proceeds.

The big picture: If passed, Pike's property tax rate would increase up to $0.24 per $100 assessed value for eight years — about $220 a year for a $200,000 home.

A 2023 state law requires the district to give eligible charter schools a per-student share of the funds for each student enrolled in the charter and who lives in Pike Township.

Historically, charter schools have received a per-pupil grant from the state in lieu of the property taxes that traditional public schools receive, but school choice advocates have lobbied for more sharing of property taxes.

The referendum sharing was considered a big win for the charters, which are publicly funded but don't have elected boards governing them the way most traditional districts do.

By the numbers: The district estimates the referendum would generate $14.5 million annually, which would go toward teacher pay, professional development and digital devices, among other things.

WFYI reports 15 charter schools — including IN Math & Science, the Herron network, Paramount schools and Purdue Polytechnic high schools — may be eligible to receive referendum proceeds.

They'd collectively receive an estimated $412,000 annually.

Zoom out: Three other school districts statewide have referendums on the ballot Tuesday.