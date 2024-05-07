It's primary Election Day in Indiana, when Hoosiers will narrow the field of Republican gubernatorial hopefuls and choose candidates for congressional and Statehouse races. Why it matters: If you wait until November, many contests will have been decided without your input. It's been two decades since Indiana has elected a Democratic governor and most state and federal districts lean either Republican or Democratic, which makes today the election that counts most.

Zoom in: Polls are open from 6am to 6pm — voter ID is required.

Find polling locations and candidates on your ballot at the Indiana voter portal.

In Marion County, you can choose from 186 vote centers and visit the most convenient one.

What we're watching: If any of Sen. Mike Braun's rivals can upset the presumptive favorite in the GOP primary for governor.

Plus: The 5th Congressional District Republican race has gotten nasty, with incumbent Rep. Victoria Spartz jumping into the race after saying she wouldn't run again, upsetting state Rep. Chuck Goodrich, who entered what he thought was an open contest.

What we're not watching: Presidential primaries are technically on the ballot, but President Biden and former president Donald Trump have already secured their respective places on the November ballot.

In the U.S. Senate race, Rep. Jim Banks is running unopposed on the Republican ticket for Braun's vacated seat. Banks is a favorite in the general election, where he'll face the winner of the Democratic primary between Marc Carmichael and Valerie McCray.

Be smart: If you're still deciding who to vote for, we've got Q&As with all six Republicans vying for the governor's office.

The bottom line: By this time Wednesday, we'll know who some of the next leaders will be — and which elections to watch in November.

