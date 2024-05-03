How Indianapolis became a Pokémon city

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Indianapolis and Pikachu go way back. Photo: James Matsumoto/Getty Images

What do NFL draft prospects, NBA superstars and Pokémon world champions have in common? The road to greatness runs through Indianapolis. Why it matters: As the host of 2024 events like the NBA All-Star Weekend and NFL Combine, Indianapolis has solidified its reputation as a high-level sports competition city.

But Indy has also quietly emerged as one of the most important cities for competitive Pokémon over the past 15 years.

What's happening: The three-day Pokémon Regional Championships starts Friday at the Indiana Convention Center.

Thousands are expected to gather downtown while players compete in the Pokémon trading card game, the Pokémon GO mobile game and Pokémon video games.

There will be vendors, a retro gaming area and a place where people new to the card game can learn to build a deck.

Flashback: Indianapolis and the Indiana Convention Center first forged a connection with competitive Pokémon in 2010 when we hosted the national championships.

Since then, the convention center has hosted a national or regional tournament nearly every year.

How it works: This weekend's event serves as a qualifier for the annual Pokémon World Championships in August, where players compete for a $500,000 prize pool.

More than 800 players are signed up for the 17+ division, and there are more than 40 registered for the under-17 divisions.

The Indy regional has a prize pool of $50,000, as well as the opportunity for players to increase their ranking on the way to the world title.

(For race fans, think of it like drivers stacking up points to improve their standing in the IndyCar Series.)

If you go: Pokémon Regionals will take place from noon-10pm Friday, 8am-10pm Saturday and 8am-6pm Sunday.