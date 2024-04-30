A second encampment lasted through Friday night into Saturday, when police again cleared the tents and arrested another 23 people.
The latest: The university said it will allow temporary structures — like the tent encampments taken down over the weekend — with university approval for renewable 48-hour stretches.
"The events of recent days have been difficult, disturbing and emotional," IU president Pamela Whitten wrote, arguing officials are seeking a balance between safety and free speech.
Whitten said "antisemitic episodes have been linked to this national encampment campaign," though no specific threats or antisemitic incidents in Bloomington were detailed.
What we're watching: How Whitten and provost Rahul Shrivastav respond to growing crowds and criticism of the university's handling of the situation — including the decision to call in state police to help clear the encampments and campus bans for those arrested.
Already under pressure from a no-confidence vote by faculty last week, a rally calling for their resignations was held Monday amid the ongoing pro-Palestine demonstrations.