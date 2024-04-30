46 mins ago - News

In photos: Dozens arrested in IU's Dunn Meadow at pro-Palestinian protests

A line of police officers in riot gear face off against a line of demonstrators

Dozens of people were arrested by the Indiana State Police on IU's Bloomington campus last week. Photo: Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

More than 50 people were arrested on Indiana University's Bloomington campus last week as police clashed with pro-Palestinian demonstrators who had constructed encampments as part of an IU Divestment Coalition protest.

The big picture: Students across the country are demanding that their universities divest from businesses that have financial ties to Israel and those that are supporting the war in Gaza.

  • The demonstrations have led to hundreds of arrests on at least 15 college campuses across the nation.

Zoom in: Here's what it looked like in Bloomington last Thursday as Indiana State Police clashed with demonstrators at Dunn Meadow, a grassy 20-acre clearing on the southwest corner of IU's campus.

  • 33 people were arrested Thursday and another 23 Saturday.
A police officer arresting protestors
Photo: Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
A police officer arresting protestors
Photo: Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
A police officer arresting protestors
Photo: Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
A police officer arresting protestors
Photo: Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
A police officer arresting protestors
Photo: Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
A police officer arresting protestors
Photo: Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
A police officer arresting protestors
Photo: Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
A police officer arresting protestors
Photo: Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
A police officer arresting protestors
Photo: Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
A police officer arresting protestors
Photo: Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
A police officer arresting protestors
Photo: Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
A police officer arresting protestors
Photo: Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
A police officer arresting protestors
Photo: Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
A police officer arresting protestors
Photo: Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
