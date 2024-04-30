In photos: Dozens arrested in IU's Dunn Meadow at pro-Palestinian protests

Indianapolis
Dozens of people were arrested by the Indiana State Police on IU's Bloomington campus last week. Photo: Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
More than 50 people were arrested on Indiana University's Bloomington campus last week as police clashed with pro-Palestinian demonstrators who had constructed encampments as part of an IU Divestment Coalition protest.
The big picture: Students across the country are demanding that their universities divest from businesses that have financial ties to Israel and those that are supporting the war in Gaza.
Zoom in: Here's what it looked like in Bloomington last Thursday as Indiana State Police clashed with demonstrators at Dunn Meadow, a grassy 20-acre clearing on the southwest corner of IU's campus.
