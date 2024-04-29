3 hours ago - News

Indy's office vacancy rate is up. Here's why it shouldn't get you down.

Office vacancy rates in Indianapolis have climbed to new heights, but experts say the numbers don't tell the entire story.

Why it matters: The high vacancy rates reflect a downtown that has struggled to fully bounce back after the pandemic, but signs of life in Q1 — in addition to Indianapolis being a hot spot for tourism over the last few months — suggest that downtown Indy has found its footing.

The big picture: Throughout 2023, the entire country saw office vacancy approach levels not seen since the savings and loan crisis of the 1980s.

Zoom in: Between mid-2022 and mid-2023, Indianapolis office vacancy jumped from 20.1% to 23.7%, per commercial brokerage JLL. It now sits at 24% for the first time.

Yes, but: Mike Cagna, senior research manager for JLL, says the vacancy rate appears to be peaking.

  • "In fact, had it not been for RCI vacating 219,000 square feet at its West Carmel Operations Center this quarter vacancy would already be trending down," Cagna said.

Plus: Some big first-quarter wins aren't yet showing up in the local numbers, such as SomeraRoad closing a deal to bring the headquarters of specialty products manufacturer Calumet to the Stutz.

  • The signing of the 52,000-square-foot lease will see Calumet move 200 employees from the northwest side to downtown Indianapolis.

What's next: Cagna is optimistic about the rest of 2024.

  • "Indianapolis has the necessary ingredients to see occupancy growth throughout the remainder of 2024," he said.
