Indianapolis office market staves off death spiral

The Indianapolis office market is showing life.

Driving the news: Net absorption — a key metric measuring newly occupied offices, minus new vacancies — exceeded 200,000 square feet in the second quarter, the most since early 2018, per commercial brokerage JLL.

JLL counted more than a dozen new leases in that period larger than 10,000 square feet.

Why it matters: New leases offer hope that Indianapolis can transition into a post-COVID economy without falling off an office cliff.

The big picture: U.S. office vacancy is reaching historical highs, forcing cities such as San Francisco, where one-third of offices are empty, to contemplate wholesale reinventions.

By the numbers: Indianapolis-area offices are roughly 22% vacant, with downtown faring about the same as the overall market, per JLL and Cushman & Wakefield.

The market vacancy rate has averaged about 17% over the past 10 years.

Occupancy rose in two areas, Fishers and along North Keystone Avenue, but both still have overall vacancy rates above 20%.

What they're saying: "I think things will improve," Gordon Hendry, the managing director of HRE Advisors, told Axios. "There are a lot of things we have going for us that other cities don't. We have a real diversity in our economy with our convention business and our sports business."

Downtown Indianapolis has avoided San Francisco's struggles, in part, because the city has regained most of its pre-COVID convention business, Hendry said.

He pointed to new high-end office construction coming to the Bottleworks District and the future Elanco Animal Health headquarters as signs that Indianapolis is staving off a death spiral.

What we're watching: Downtown gets most of the attention, because that's where lost foot traffic is most noticeable, but the suburban office vacancy rate is higher at 23.5%, with the North Meridian Street and Carmel area at 18.3%, per JLL.

Openlane, formerly known as KAR Auction Services, listed 125,000 square feet of its brand-new Carmel headquarters last year — and in May leased it to CNO Financial Group, demonstrating both the challenges and opportunities as some companies downsize and others shop for amenity-rich spaces.

The bottom line: The Indianapolis office market isn't healthy — vacancy is above the national average of 19%, per JLL — but it's also not catastrophic.