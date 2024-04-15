Spicy, saucy, delicious: Modita's mapo tofu

My latest stop: Modita, Cunningham Restaurant Group's Asian-inspired spot in the Bottleworks district.
The menu is a mix of Asian cuisine — a selection of sushi rolls, a few Chinese dishes, Japanese-style grilled items and Thai-inspired noodles.
The meatless options are few, but delicious enough that it doesn't matter.
What to order: The mapo tofu.
Firm, slightly chewy cubes of tofu and tender half moons of lotus root are tossed in a sauce made from fermented beans and chili paste. You wouldn't necessarily know that's what it's made from, though — no beans in sight.
It's saucy, spicy and delicious.
Cost: $19.
Plus: The fried Brussels sprouts ($11) are, as a friend of mine would say, "a solid win" — but still not as good as The Bulldog's.
If you go: 850 Mass Ave.
Open 5-10pm Monday to Thursday, 4-11pm Friday and Saturday, 4-9pm Sunday.