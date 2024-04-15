Spicy, saucy, delicious: Modita's mapo tofu

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The spice level is not for the faint of heart! Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

I've been on a tofu kick lately, probably spurred by those Brew Link tacos. I followed them up with a poke bowl from Moar Tea, the Thai tofu salad at Upland (a fave) and curry from Siam Square.

My latest stop: Modita, Cunningham Restaurant Group's Asian-inspired spot in the Bottleworks district.

The menu is a mix of Asian cuisine — a selection of sushi rolls, a few Chinese dishes, Japanese-style grilled items and Thai-inspired noodles.

The meatless options are few, but delicious enough that it doesn't matter.

What to order: The mapo tofu.

Firm, slightly chewy cubes of tofu and tender half moons of lotus root are tossed in a sauce made from fermented beans and chili paste. You wouldn't necessarily know that's what it's made from, though — no beans in sight.

It's saucy, spicy and delicious.

Cost: $19.

Plus: The fried Brussels sprouts ($11) are, as a friend of mine would say, "a solid win" — but still not as good as The Bulldog's.

If you go: 850 Mass Ave.