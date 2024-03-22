5 Indy Comic Con highlights for superfans and casuals

As the first round of the NCAA Tournament goes down at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, a different kind of madness will consume the Indiana Convention Center.

Indiana Comic Con is back this weekend to deliver three days of capes, cowls, and cosplay to the Circle City.

Why it matters: Downtown Indianapolis is a hosting hot spot in 2024, and with a calendar that includes NBA All-Star games and Taylor Swift concerts, Comic Con could get lost in the shuffle for anyone who isn't obsessed with all things Marvel, DC or Disney.

But that would mean missing out on the chance to meet some of the biggest and most beloved pop culture icons as the 2024 lineup extends well beyond the confines of heroes in tights.

Throw in interactive events like escape rooms, lightsaber training and pro wrestling, and Indy Comic Con has something for everyone.

Here are five can't-miss Indiana Comic Con attractions for both hardcore fans and complete noobs:

🚀 Spend an evening with Darth Vader and Ahsoka

The intrigue: Rosario Dawson and Hayden Christensen will share the stage Saturday night to meet fans and talk about what it feels like to be two of the biggest badasses in the "Star Wars" universe.

📒 Check in with Steve from Blue's Clues

The intrigue: After turning the act of getting a letter and jotting things down in a notebook of infectious jingles, Steve Burns stepped out of the "Blue's Clues" spotlight and began opening up about mental health.

🕷️ Swing into the Spider-Verse

The intrigue: Few superheroes have achieved the universal appeal of Spider-Man, and plenty of fans could argue that Shameik Moore has surpassed the likes of Holland and Maguire as the best big-screen wallcrawler with his portrayal of Miles Morales across two films.

😂 Try to make a comedy legend laugh

The intrigue: From "Monty Python" to "Fawlty Towers," John Cleese has probably made you laugh until it hurts at least once.

💸 Buy something cool

The intrigue: Throughout the event, more than 500 vendors will be selling collectibles and swag to commemorate your Comic Con experience.

💭 Justin's thought bubble: I cannot stress how much neat stuff I've picked from Comic Con vendor floors over the years, but my favorite has to be a copy of "Venom: Lethal Protector No. 1" I scored a few years back.

It's not worth much, but it was the first "No. 1" comic I'd ever owned as a kid, and it was sadly lost in storage as I made the move from Cleveland to Indiana to attend Purdue after high school.

If you go: The Indiana Comic Convention runs Friday through Sunday at the Indiana Convention Center, 100 South Capitol Ave.