Purdue men, IU women start March Madness at home
The play-in games are over, the field is set, and the best four days in sports start now.
Why it matters: There are nearly 100 basketball games Thursday through Monday.
- First-round games of the men's tournament will be played Thursday and Friday, with the second round playing out Saturday and Sunday.
- The women's tournament starts one day later.
- There will be upsets, heartbreak, drama, and slam dunks. What more do you want?
What's happening: The road to the NCAA basketball championship starts this weekend, and for Purdue's men, it begins in Indy.
- Gainbridge Fieldhouse is hosting first-round games Friday and second-round games Sunday.
Here's what you need to know:
Doors for the first session open at 12:30pm.
- The first game starts at 2pm, pitting No. 2 Marquette against No. 15 Western Kentucky.
- At 4:30, No. 7 Florida takes the floor against No. 10 Colorado.
- Tickets start at $75 but you may find cheaper resale prices.
The second session opens at the end of the first.
- At 7:25pm, No. 1 Purdue takes on No. 16 Grambling State.
- The Boilermakers are the obvious favorite but no one knows better than them that you can't take 16 seeds for granted.
- No. 8 Utah State takes on No. 9 TCU at 9:55pm.
- If you want to go, you must brave the secondary market, where resale tickets start at $200.
💭 Our thought bubble: Unless you're a diehard Boilermaker fan, resale tickets for the second session of Round 1 are going to be cost-prohibitive.
- The first session, though, will still let you look at a team capable of making a deep tournament run (Marquette), see a second game that should be a fun, competitive watch, and get home at a decent hour. #selfcare
What's next: The winners of Session 1 and 2 will face each other, respectively, in Round 2 on Sunday.
- Game times are TBD.
- Tickets start around $200.
The women's tournament starts a day later.
- For IU's women, it starts Saturday at home.
Here's what you need to know:
Assembly Hall is hosting first and second-round games.
- No. 4 IU takes on No. 13 Fairfield at 1:30pm Saturday.
- They're followed by No. 5 Oklahoma vs. No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast at 4pm.
- Winners play each other Monday, time TBD.
- Tickets start at $16.
