Taylor Swift adds 3 Indianapolis tour dates
Are you ready for it, Swifties?
Driving the news: Taylor Swift announced Thursday that she's bringing The Eras Tour to Indianapolis.
Yes, but: You'll have to wait more than a year.
Details: Swift will make the whole place shimmer at Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 1-3, 2024.
- Gracie Abrams will open for her.
What's happening: Verified fan registration is open now, Swift tweeted, and tickets will go on sale Wednesday via Ticketmaster for registered fans only.
- Register here for free. Thereafter, you'll either be able to buy tickets next week or be put on the waitlist.
- You can buy up to four tickets per registered account.
Zoom in: Swift originally skipped Indianapolis on her Eras Tour, sending fans to nearby cities like Chicago, Detroit and Cincinnati.
- Her last Indianapolis show was in 2018 for the "Reputation" tour.
Zoom out: Swift also added shows in Miami, New Orleans and Toronto.
The big picture: Her Eras Tour was already on pace to be one of the highest-grossing — if not the highest-grossing — music tours of all time.
- Her two-night stay in Denver in July was expected to bring in $140 million to Colorado's gross domestic product, Axios' Alayna Alvarez reported.
- Now, with the three nights each in New Orleans, Miami and Indianapolis, along with five in Toronto, the Swift-onomics wealth will spread even farther.
