Taylor Swift adds 3 Indianapolis tour dates

Lindsey Erdody

Taylor Swift performs in Santa Clara, California on July 28. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Are you ready for it, Swifties?

Driving the news: Taylor Swift announced Thursday that she's bringing The Eras Tour to Indianapolis.

Yes, but: You'll have to wait more than a year.

Details: Swift will make the whole place shimmer at Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 1-3, 2024.

  • Gracie Abrams will open for her.

What's happening: Verified fan registration is open now, Swift tweeted, and tickets will go on sale Wednesday via Ticketmaster for registered fans only.

  • Register here for free. Thereafter, you'll either be able to buy tickets next week or be put on the waitlist.
  • You can buy up to four tickets per registered account.

Zoom in: Swift originally skipped Indianapolis on her Eras Tour, sending fans to nearby cities like Chicago, Detroit and Cincinnati.

  • Her last Indianapolis show was in 2018 for the "Reputation" tour.

Zoom out: Swift also added shows in Miami, New Orleans and Toronto.

The big picture: Her Eras Tour was already on pace to be one of the highest-grossing — if not the highest-grossing — music tours of all time.

  • Her two-night stay in Denver in July was expected to bring in $140 million to Colorado's gross domestic product, Axios' Alayna Alvarez reported.
  • Now, with the three nights each in New Orleans, Miami and Indianapolis, along with five in Toronto, the Swift-onomics wealth will spread even farther.

