Taylor Swift adds 3 Indianapolis tour dates

Taylor Swift performs in Santa Clara, California on July 28. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Are you ready for it, Swifties?

Driving the news: Taylor Swift announced Thursday that she's bringing The Eras Tour to Indianapolis.

Yes, but: You'll have to wait more than a year.

Details: Swift will make the whole place shimmer at Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 1-3, 2024.

Gracie Abrams will open for her.

What's happening: Verified fan registration is open now, Swift tweeted, and tickets will go on sale Wednesday via Ticketmaster for registered fans only.

Register here for free. Thereafter, you'll either be able to buy tickets next week or be put on the waitlist.

You can buy up to four tickets per registered account.

Zoom in: Swift originally skipped Indianapolis on her Eras Tour, sending fans to nearby cities like Chicago, Detroit and Cincinnati.

Her last Indianapolis show was in 2018 for the "Reputation" tour.

Zoom out: Swift also added shows in Miami, New Orleans and Toronto.

The big picture: Her Eras Tour was already on pace to be one of the highest-grossing — if not the highest-grossing — music tours of all time.

Her two-night stay in Denver in July was expected to bring in $140 million to Colorado's gross domestic product, Axios' Alayna Alvarez reported.

Now, with the three nights each in New Orleans, Miami and Indianapolis, along with five in Toronto, the Swift-onomics wealth will spread even farther.

