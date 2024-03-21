Weekender: BBall Bash!
All weekend long, the Bottleworks District's Garage Food Hall will be hoops central for Indianapolis sports fans who don't want to miss a minute of NCAA Tournament action.
Zoom in: The venue's fourth BBall Bash is a free event that brings food vendors, a tented Coca-Cola Lounge, a photo booth, Pop-A-Shot games, and more to the 900 block of Carrollton Avenue.
- Additional TVs have been installed for optimal viewing. Priority will be given to games involving local teams, high-profile matchups, and exciting games coming down to the buzzer.
- "Bottleworks District is all about bringing people together and we're excited for guests to join us for a packed weekend with great games, great food and a lot of fun," said Ryan Hickey, director of entertainment and programming for Geronimo Hospitality Group.
If you go: BBall Bash runs through Sunday. Doors open each day at 11am.
- Tables and seating are first come, first serve.
Here are the rest of our picks for the weekend:
⚽ Celebrate the start of Indy Eleven's 11th season at Carroll Stadium when they take on the Sacramento Republic tomorrow at 7pm.
- In honor of the 11th anniversary, the team is offering special deals for 11 select matches during the season, including the home opener.
- Tickets start at $3.23.
🎹 Rockit with jazz legend and hip-hop pioneer Herbie Hancock at Old National Centre. The concert begins at 7:30pm tonight in the Murat Theatre.
- Tickets start at $75.50.
🎻 Celebrate Women's History Month at Hilbert Circle Theatre during a special Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra program featuring six women composers worldwide.
- The free show starts at 5:30pm tomorrow.
🎥 Take in a film and a discussion about the immigration system when the National Immigrant Justice Center hosts a panel following a screening of Problemista at Kan-Kan Cinema and Restaurant.
- The panel will begin after Problemista's 6:30pm showing on Friday.
- Tickets start at $12.
🤖 Say hello to your eventual robot overlords at the Indiana State Robotics Championship tomorrow at 9am at Lucas Oil Stadium.
- The event is free for spectators.
🏒 Hit the ice and see the Indy Fuel play three times this weekend at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
- The Fuel plays Cincinnati tonight at 7pm, Toledo tomorrow at 7pm and Kalamazoo Sunday at 5pm.
- Tickets start at $20.
🎭 Enjoy a night of theater as the NAATC presents the final weekend of "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" at The Phoenix Theater.
- Performances take place tonight and tomorrow at 8pm. The final show is at 2:30pm Sunday.
- Tickets start at $15.
More Indianapolis stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.