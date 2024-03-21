Weekender: BBall Bash!

Share on email (opens in new window)

All weekend long, the Bottleworks District's Garage Food Hall will be hoops central for Indianapolis sports fans who don't want to miss a minute of NCAA Tournament action. Zoom in: The venue's fourth BBall Bash is a free event that brings food vendors, a tented Coca-Cola Lounge, a photo booth, Pop-A-Shot games, and more to the 900 block of Carrollton Avenue.

Additional TVs have been installed for optimal viewing. Priority will be given to games involving local teams, high-profile matchups, and exciting games coming down to the buzzer.

"Bottleworks District is all about bringing people together and we're excited for guests to join us for a packed weekend with great games, great food and a lot of fun," said Ryan Hickey, director of entertainment and programming for Geronimo Hospitality Group.

If you go: BBall Bash runs through Sunday. Doors open each day at 11am.

Tables and seating are first come, first serve.

Here are the rest of our picks for the weekend:

⚽ Celebrate the start of Indy Eleven's 11th season at Carroll Stadium when they take on the Sacramento Republic tomorrow at 7pm.

In honor of the 11th anniversary, the team is offering special deals for 11 select matches during the season, including the home opener.

Tickets start at $3.23.

🎹 Rockit with jazz legend and hip-hop pioneer Herbie Hancock at Old National Centre. The concert begins at 7:30pm tonight in the Murat Theatre.

Tickets start at $75.50.

🎻 Celebrate Women's History Month at Hilbert Circle Theatre during a special Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra program featuring six women composers worldwide.

The free show starts at 5:30pm tomorrow.

🎥 Take in a film and a discussion about the immigration system when the National Immigrant Justice Center hosts a panel following a screening of Problemista at Kan-Kan Cinema and Restaurant.

The panel will begin after Problemista's 6:30pm showing on Friday.

Tickets start at $12.

🤖 Say hello to your eventual robot overlords at the Indiana State Robotics Championship tomorrow at 9am at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The event is free for spectators.

🏒 Hit the ice and see the Indy Fuel play three times this weekend at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

The Fuel plays Cincinnati tonight at 7pm, Toledo tomorrow at 7pm and Kalamazoo Sunday at 5pm.

Tickets start at $20.

🎭 Enjoy a night of theater as the NAATC presents the final weekend of "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" at The Phoenix Theater.