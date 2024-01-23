49 mins ago - News

Statehouse bills that made us do a double take

Bobcat hunting, state nicknames, cursive writing — these are a few of the Indiana General Assembly's favorite things.

Driving the news: Among all the expected, high-profile and consequential legislation moving through the Statehouse each year, there are always a few bills that are surprising or just a little weird.

Here are a few odd bills that caught our attention this year:

🛸 It's illegal to sneak cell phones, drugs, alcohol and other "contraband" into correctional facilities, but it's not (yet) illegal to fly a drone over one.

Driving the news: Sen. Eric Koch (R-Bedford) has filed a bill to update the state's law prohibiting trafficking with an inmate to include doing so with a drone.

  • During a committee hearing, Koch said it's already a problem.
  • A drone with a backpack stuffed with tobacco, marijuana, cell phones and chargers tied to it was found inside the fence of an Indiana correctional facility.
  • Another drone delivered a soccer ball stuffed with meth, plus cell phones and chargers.

The latest: The bill passed the Senate yesterday.

🙀 There's a bill titled "taking bobcats."

Yes, but: That doesn't mean taking them home to cuddle on the couch.

Driving the news: Sen. Scott Baldwin (R-Noblesville) filed a bill to create a bobcat hunting season in Indiana.

The latest: It awaits a vote in the Senate.

🇺🇲 Things that won't fit on a license plate, for 250.

Driving the news: Rep. Matt Lehman has proposed a limited-time specialty license plate to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, also known as the semiquincentennial.

  • The yet-to-be-designed semiquincentennial license plate would come with a $25 fee, which would fund a newly established semiquincentennial trust fund to be spent by the semiquincentennial commission.

The latest: It is scheduled for a committee hearing tomorrow.

🤔 This is the Hoosier state — no doubt about it. Just in case, though, Rep. J.D. Prescott (R-Union City) has filed a bill to make it official.

Driving the news: Prescott's bill would establish Hoosier as Indiana's official nickname in honor of its supposed namesake, Harry Hoosier.

  • Hoosier became a highly respected preacher in the late 1700s, despite having been born into slavery, and his followers brought his name and faith to Indiana, according to the bill.

Yes, but: There's no evidence that Harry Hoosier is the reason for the state's nickname.

  • That's what a historian said last year, when Prescott first filed the bill.

The latest: It hasn't been scheduled for a committee hearing yet.

✍️ If Sen. Jean Leising's effort to mandate cursive writing was a human, it'd be old enough to be flocking to Sephora for luxury skin care products.

Driving the news: For the 13th year in a row, Leising has filed a bill to mandate schools teach cursive writing.

  • This year's effort includes print handwriting and spelling, too, as part of a school's required curriculum.
  • She's gotten it past the Senate before but it's never made it through the House.

The latest: It hasn't been scheduled for a committee hearing yet.

