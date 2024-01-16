State lawmakers are going after Indy this session
Dozens of bills will start moving through the Indiana Statehouse this week, including several that aim to exert more control over the city of Indianapolis.
Driving the news: Bills to derail IndyGo's bus rapid transit plans, repeal a new downtown fee and interfere with its supplier diversity program are scheduled for legislative committee hearings.
Why it matters: The success of any of these measures could impact major city goals and projects.
Be smart: A committee hearing is just the first step in the legislative process, but it's often a sign that leadership either supports the bill or wants to vet the issue.
- A bill could fail — or be amended — at many later points before becoming a law.
State of play: It's become something of a tradition for lawmakers in the Republican-controlled Statehouse to meddle in the affairs of Indiana's Democratic-led capital city. This year is no different:
🤑 House Bill 1199 is scheduled for a hearing at 1:30pm Wednesday.
- It would repeal a provision of last year's state budget bill that allows Indianapolis to impose a fee on downtown properties to fund increased public safety, operation of a new low-barrier shelter and other services.
🚍 Senate Bill 52 is set for 9am Thursday.
- Sen. Aaron Freeman (R-Indianapolis) is sponsoring it to try again to block IndyGo's plan for dedicated lanes for its Blue Line rapid transit project.
🏗️ Senate Bill 133's hearing is scheduled at 9:30am Thursday.
- The bill from Sen. Liz Brown (R-Fort Wayne), which would require local governments to use state standards for certifying minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses, is being opposed by Sen. Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis).
- Taylor says it targets Indy by requiring it to adopt less stringent standards and undermines efforts to increase supplier diversity in city contracts.
