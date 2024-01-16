Dozens of bills will start moving through the Indiana Statehouse this week, including several that aim to exert more control over the city of Indianapolis.

Driving the news: Bills to derail IndyGo's bus rapid transit plans, repeal a new downtown fee and interfere with its supplier diversity program are scheduled for legislative committee hearings.

Why it matters: The success of any of these measures could impact major city goals and projects.

Be smart: A committee hearing is just the first step in the legislative process, but it's often a sign that leadership either supports the bill or wants to vet the issue.

A bill could fail — or be amended — at many later points before becoming a law.

State of play: It's become something of a tradition for lawmakers in the Republican-controlled Statehouse to meddle in the affairs of Indiana's Democratic-led capital city. This year is no different:

🤑 House Bill 1199 is scheduled for a hearing at 1:30pm Wednesday.

It would repeal a provision of last year's state budget bill that allows Indianapolis to impose a fee on downtown properties to fund increased public safety, operation of a new low-barrier shelter and other services.

🚍 Senate Bill 52 is set for 9am Thursday.

Sen. Aaron Freeman (R-Indianapolis) is sponsoring it to try again to block IndyGo's plan for dedicated lanes for its Blue Line rapid transit project.

🏗️ Senate Bill 133's hearing is scheduled at 9:30am Thursday.