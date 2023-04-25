State out to stop Indianapolis' "right-on-red" ban
State lawmakers are scrapping an attempt by Indianapolis to ban drivers from turning right on red lights downtown.
Driving the news: On Monday, lawmakers at the Indiana Statehouse said a last-minute addition to House Bill 1050 that prohibits the city from adopting a "no-turn-on-red" ordinance will stay in the final bill — even though it was added late in the legislative process and without input from the public.
Catch up fast: Sen. Aaron Freeman introduced the amendment two weeks ago.
- The Indianapolis Republican and former member of the City-County Council was responding to a proposal from current councilors who floated the idea earlier this month as a way to reduce pedestrian-related crashes.
- The proposal would have applied to all intersections in the Mile Square, Mass Ave and St. Joseph Historic Neighborhood.
The big picture: Each of the past few years, it seems the legislature finds a bone to pick with Indianapolis — or, at least, Freeman does.
- Previously, it's been the city's public transit plans or the policies of Marion County's elected prosecutor.
The other side: The legislature's move to stop Indianapolis from banning right turns on red lights shocked even some cynical Democrats who are accustomed to annual state intervention in everything from landlord-tenant relations to plastic bags.
- "There's always that fear, but … it doesn't make sense that they would be interested in this at all," Zach Adamson, a City-County Council Democrat, told Axios.
Between the lines: As lawmakers narrow the scope of local governance, the constraints are causing a disconnect between residents increasingly voting for Democrats and the elected officials whose hands are tied.
Quick take: Republicans at the Statehouse often tout local control, but they have intervened in local matters a number of times this legislative session — including a prohibition on conversion therapy bans and blocking local efforts to curb puppy mills.
Yes, but: Freeman told FOX59 he's all for local control, until…
- "I proudly will say it. I'll put it on a coffee mug. I'm all for local government until it's stupid, and that is stupid," Freeman said of the no-right-on-red plan.
What happens next: Indianapolis Democrats asked for the language to be removed from HB 1050, but it's expected to be in the conference committee report that lawmakers will vote on later this week.
More Indianapolis stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.