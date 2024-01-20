Sephora tweens are spending big on beauty products

Sephora, once a beauty refuge for grown-ups, has become increasingly dominated by tween girls spending adult-sized sums of money.

Why it matters: Girls between the ages of 10 and 13 have become an economic force far beyond the Stanley craze.

Between the lines: The brands popular with the tween demographic have historically been relatively cheap, as befits their lower purchasing power. Thanks in part to TikTok, that's now changing — especially when it comes to beauty products.

What they're saying: "We are a little young," one tween admits to Axios. "Honestly? I don't even need makeup. I just love applying it. I love my skincare routine."

Any given evening, she says, she's likely to use a face wash, a facial scrub, a lip exfoliant, a hydrating serum, a moisturizer, a highlighting serum, an eyelash serum and a lip mask.

Some of those products will come from relatively affordable brands like CeraVe. But many will be from Drunk Elephant, Glow Recipe, Laneige, and other high-end labels.

"Sometimes I use Kosas facial spray," adds the tween. "It smells really good. I don't really know what it does, but it probably doesn't need to do anything."

Zoom out: Naturally, there's a morning skincare routine as well, on top of a makeup routine and an even more elaborate hair-care routine.

Be smart: The routine is mostly a ritual for ritual's sake. "I don't need my skincare routine," she says. "But I feel weird if I go to sleep without doing my skincare. It's so fun to do."

"What adults don't understand is that it's not even to look good," adds her friend. "It's just really fun to have a routine and stick to it."

The big picture: Tweens are clearly no stranger to spending power. Some of that comes from larger allowances or price-insensitive relatives. But it's also a function of the way that pay for things like dogsitting or babysitting has risen.

Food inflation means lunch-price inflation, which in turn means more money freed up if you skip lunch and save the cash instead for this weekend's shopping trip.

The bottom line: Perhaps the cocktail craze is being driven by adults seeking out the last tween-free space.