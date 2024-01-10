A limited-edition, pink Starbucks x Stanley quencher has been selling out at Starbucks locations in Target stores. Photo: Courtesy of Starbucks

Tumbler brand Stanley was once known for thermoses used during World War II. But now it's better known as a viral brand that's generated an enthusiastic following on TikTok.

The big picture: Exclusive Starbucks and Target versions of the vacuum-insulated quencher model have created a frenzy across the nation.

What's happening: The limited-edition, pink Starbucks x Stanley quencher went on sale Jan. 3 at Starbucks' Target locations for $49.95 for the 40-ounce tumbler.

It's now sold out at many stores, the coffee giant told Axios.

Days earlier, Target released a few exclusive Stanley products including a red quencher for $45.

"The craze has prompted long lines outside of Target stores in the dead of night. Ugly fights have broken out. Shouting matches have erupted," the L.A. Times reports.

Yes, but: Starbucks tells Axios the Stanley won't be restocked.

Quantities of exclusive products often are limited and while supplies last.

State of play: The special Stanleys have been so popular that resellers are listing them on sites like eBay for hundreds of dollars or more.

Stanley cup collaborations

Between the lines: It's not the first Stanley cup that consumers have camped out for and it's the third Starbucks Stanley collaboration, which included a red cup that went on sale in November.

Other collabs have also sold out quickly, including country star Lainey Wilson's "Watermelon Moonshine" quencher that sold out in 11 minutes, CNN reported.

StockX told Axios that the "Watermelon Moonshine" quencher has had an average resale price of $215, the most expensive Stanley product on the online marketplace.

What they're saying: "The consumer obsession with Stanley Tumblers is a great example of a brand embracing the virality of TikTok and social media," Drew Haines, StockX merchandising director, told Axios.

"The recent cultural shift towards hydration with hashtags like #WaterTok has provided Stanley with the right moment in time to drive scarcity-fueled hype, leading to sold-out product releases," Haines said.

Zoom in: The colorfulness, durability and handy design of Stanleys have combined with a savvy marketing campaign that has included reaching out to social media influencers.

Annual sales for the PMI Worldwide-owned brand have gone from $70 million to more than $750 million over the last four years, CNBC says.

A November TikTok that showed a Stanley that still had ice in the aftermath of a car fire gave the brand more exposure.

"I couldn't think of a better example of our product's quality," Stanley president Terence Reilly said in a TikTok video response.

The bottom line: "Once the brand was able to reach Generation Z, its popularity hit a new level," NPR writes.

