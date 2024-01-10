The 2024 Barbie Career of the Year is women in film. Photo: Courtesy of Barbie

The blockbuster success of the "Barbie" movie has inspired four new dolls that honor and spotlight women in film, the Mattel toy brand said Wednesday.

Driving the news: Mattel unveiled a "Women in Film" lineup Wednesday as part of its Career of the Year collection with a director, studio executive, cinematographer and movie star.

The set of four dolls retails for $49.99 and is available for pre-order at Target, Walmart, Amazon and the Mattel Creations site.

By the numbers: The Greta Gerwig-directed Warner Bros. film is the first directed by a woman to ever cross $1 billion in global box office sales.

The movie now has surpassed $1.4 billion in global ticket sales, according to the Box Office Mojo website.

There are more than 250 career Barbie dolls in the "Career of the Year" collection.

What they're saying: "There couldn't be a more opportune moment to honor women in film and spotlight the unlimited possibilities that are available to young girls in the entertainment world," Mattel said, noting the success of the movie and Gerwig's accomplishments.

