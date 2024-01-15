Indianapolis gas prices hold under $3 per gallon

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: GasBuddy; Chart: Axios Visuals

While driving in subzero weather stinks, filling your tank this week won't empty your wallet.

Driving the news: Indiana and the Indy metro area are enjoying prices below the national average.

According to GasBuddy, the state average fell at $2.89 per gallon on Monday, not accounting for loyalty programs or promotions.

The Indianapolis metro's average was $2.81.

Be smart: The winner for cheapest gas in Indianapolis proper goes to a Shell on Shadeland Avenue that was selling gas for $2.60 per gallon on MLK Jr. Day.

Zoom out: Average gas prices were below $3 per gallon nationwide last month and continue to hover around that milestone, Axios' Matt Phillips writes.

It's the first time in years that petrol prices have held steady around the $3 threshold.

Be smart: Indiana State Police officials are urging Hoosiers to fill up before the current cold snap gets even worse.