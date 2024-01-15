38 mins ago - News

Indianapolis gas prices hold under $3 per gallon

Data: GasBuddy; Chart: Axios Visuals
While driving in subzero weather stinks, filling your tank this week won't empty your wallet.

Driving the news: Indiana and the Indy metro area are enjoying prices below the national average.

  • According to GasBuddy, the state average fell at $2.89 per gallon on Monday, not accounting for loyalty programs or promotions.
  • The Indianapolis metro's average was $2.81.

Be smart: The winner for cheapest gas in Indianapolis proper goes to a Shell on Shadeland Avenue that was selling gas for $2.60 per gallon on MLK Jr. Day.

Zoom out: Average gas prices were below $3 per gallon nationwide last month and continue to hover around that milestone, Axios' Matt Phillips writes.

  • It's the first time in years that petrol prices have held steady around the $3 threshold.

Be smart: Indiana State Police officials are urging Hoosiers to fill up before the current cold snap gets even worse.

  • According to ISP Sgt. Matt Ames, in addition to keeping your ride in working order in frigid conditions, a full tank can be a game changer if inclement weather leaves you idling longer than expected.
  • "Sometimes when there's a bad accident on Interstate-70, particularly in our area, you can be stranded out there for one to two hours," he said in a news release.
