38 mins ago - News
Indianapolis gas prices hold under $3 per gallon
While driving in subzero weather stinks, filling your tank this week won't empty your wallet.
Driving the news: Indiana and the Indy metro area are enjoying prices below the national average.
- According to GasBuddy, the state average fell at $2.89 per gallon on Monday, not accounting for loyalty programs or promotions.
- The Indianapolis metro's average was $2.81.
Be smart: The winner for cheapest gas in Indianapolis proper goes to a Shell on Shadeland Avenue that was selling gas for $2.60 per gallon on MLK Jr. Day.
Zoom out: Average gas prices were below $3 per gallon nationwide last month and continue to hover around that milestone, Axios' Matt Phillips writes.
- It's the first time in years that petrol prices have held steady around the $3 threshold.
Be smart: Indiana State Police officials are urging Hoosiers to fill up before the current cold snap gets even worse.
- According to ISP Sgt. Matt Ames, in addition to keeping your ride in working order in frigid conditions, a full tank can be a game changer if inclement weather leaves you idling longer than expected.
- "Sometimes when there's a bad accident on Interstate-70, particularly in our area, you can be stranded out there for one to two hours," he said in a news release.
