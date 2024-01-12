37 mins ago - News

Indianapolis could see temps below zero for first time since 2022

headshot
Illustration of a cold emoji chattering its teeth.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Bundle up, Indy. We're in for some bitter cold this weekend as an arctic blast freezes the majority of the country.

Driving the news: The National Weather Service in Indianapolis predicts temperatures will drop below freezing Friday night and stay there for the next week.

  • Especially colder air arrives Saturday, when temperatures are forecasted to fall to single digits at night.

By the numbers: Monday is forecasted to be the coldest day, with an expected low of minus 2.

  • It'll be the first time we've seen below-zero temperatures in more than a year.
  • We hit minus 9 on Dec. 23, 2022.

Yes, but: It could be worse. We're not expected to see more than an inch or two of snow overnight Friday night and perhaps some light flurries throughout the rest of the weekend.

  • Chicago and parts of the upper Midwest are expecting to see a foot or more pile up.

What we're watching: We can hunker down over the long weekend, but Tuesday morning's commute will be frigid, with wind chills approaching minus 20, according to NWS.

Context: Numerous studies suggest polar vortex excursions like this one may be becoming more likely in a warming world, but this is still an area of active research.

Threat level: The persistent cold will be especially dangerous to vulnerable populations, including the elderly and unhoused.

Be smart: Protect your pipes, people, pets and plants.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Indianapolis.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Indianapolis stories

No stories could be found

Indianapolispostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more