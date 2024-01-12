Bundle up, Indy. We're in for some bitter cold this weekend as an arctic blast freezes the majority of the country.

Driving the news: The National Weather Service in Indianapolis predicts temperatures will drop below freezing Friday night and stay there for the next week.

Especially colder air arrives Saturday, when temperatures are forecasted to fall to single digits at night.

By the numbers: Monday is forecasted to be the coldest day, with an expected low of minus 2.

It'll be the first time we've seen below-zero temperatures in more than a year.

We hit minus 9 on Dec. 23, 2022.

Yes, but: It could be worse. We're not expected to see more than an inch or two of snow overnight Friday night and perhaps some light flurries throughout the rest of the weekend.

Chicago and parts of the upper Midwest are expecting to see a foot or more pile up.

What we're watching: We can hunker down over the long weekend, but Tuesday morning's commute will be frigid, with wind chills approaching minus 20, according to NWS.

Context: Numerous studies suggest polar vortex excursions like this one may be becoming more likely in a warming world, but this is still an area of active research.

Threat level: The persistent cold will be especially dangerous to vulnerable populations, including the elderly and unhoused.

Indy Parks operates warming centers throughout the city.

Be smart: Protect your pipes, people, pets and plants.