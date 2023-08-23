Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: StubHub; Chart: Axios Visuals

As the college football season approaches, Notre Dame ticket sales are up by 96%.

Why it matters: Live events are in demand, and college football is no different. Stubhub's ticket sales nationally are up over 50% — the most preseason sales of the past five years.

What they're saying: "Sales are through the roof and it is going to be a very exciting football season," ticket expert Adam Budelli of StubHub told Axios.

"This is likely to be the last season of college football as we know it, with conferences realigning at a rapid pace and playoff expansion on the horizon," Budelli says.

Between the lines: Offseason shake-ups, including coaching staff changes and teams moving conferences, play a large role in the increase of ticket sales.

Zoom in: Notre Dame is among the most in-demand teams with a highly anticipated 2023 home schedule boosting demand.

The team is driving twice the sales of the start of the 2022 season.

Ohio State at Notre Dame on Sept. 23 is the most in-demand game of the year nationwide.

Ticket sales for the rivalry game, when the Fighting Irish take on USC in South Bend on Oct. 14, are also among the best-selling.

Meanwhile, IU is also seeing stronger pre-season interest, according to StubHub, with ticket sales up 70% from last year.

After poor performances the past two years — winning only a total of six games combined — the Hoosiers are expected to be more competitive this year.

What's next: Notre Dame kicks off its season Saturday against Navy.