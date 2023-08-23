Notre Dame football ticket sales booming
As the college football season approaches, Notre Dame ticket sales are up by 96%.
Why it matters: Live events are in demand, and college football is no different. Stubhub's ticket sales nationally are up over 50% — the most preseason sales of the past five years.
What they're saying: "Sales are through the roof and it is going to be a very exciting football season," ticket expert Adam Budelli of StubHub told Axios.
- "This is likely to be the last season of college football as we know it, with conferences realigning at a rapid pace and playoff expansion on the horizon," Budelli says.
Between the lines: Offseason shake-ups, including coaching staff changes and teams moving conferences, play a large role in the increase of ticket sales.
Zoom in: Notre Dame is among the most in-demand teams with a highly anticipated 2023 home schedule boosting demand.
- The team is driving twice the sales of the start of the 2022 season.
- Ohio State at Notre Dame on Sept. 23 is the most in-demand game of the year nationwide.
- Ticket sales for the rivalry game, when the Fighting Irish take on USC in South Bend on Oct. 14, are also among the best-selling.
Meanwhile, IU is also seeing stronger pre-season interest, according to StubHub, with ticket sales up 70% from last year.
- After poor performances the past two years — winning only a total of six games combined — the Hoosiers are expected to be more competitive this year.
What's next: Notre Dame kicks off its season Saturday against Navy.
- On Sept. 2, IU plays OSU and Purdue faces Fresno State.
